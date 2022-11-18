Rockets hit Syria’s Green Village base housing Coalition troops

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Thursday evening, at approximately 9:32 pm local time in Syria, rockets targeted Coalition Forces at the Green Village base in northeast Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property.

Reportedly, US forces in northeast Syria are investigating the incident.

“Attacks of this kind place Coalition Forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” said Joe Buccino, spokesman for US Central Command.

Also in September, a rocket attack targeted the Green Village base in Deir ez-Zor.

Also in August, there were several assaults on coalition troops in Syria by Iranian-backed groups.

In response, the US hit some of the Iran-backed groups that targeted US forces, killing four.