CENTCOM Confirms Six US Service Members Killed in Action in Iran War

CENTCOM confirmed six US service members were killed in action as of March 2. US forces recovered two previously unaccounted personnel. Over 1,250 Iranian targets were struck in the first 48 hours of coordinated US-Israeli operations.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States confirmed on early Tuesday, that six US service members have been killed in action as major combat operations continue in the escalating war against Iran.

In an official update issued from Tampa, Florida, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that, as of 4 pm ET on March 2, six US service members had been killed in action.

CENTCOM further announced that US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted-for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region.

The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

The announcement comes as US military operations intensify. Earlier on March 2, the US military said more than 1,250 targets across Iran had been struck during the first 48 hours of the conflict, marking a significant escalation in coordinated operations with Israel.

According to a CENTCOM fact sheet, the strikes targeted a wide range of Iranian military infrastructure, including command-and-control centers, ballistic missile sites, naval vessels and submarines, as well as anti-ship missile systems.

The figure represents an increase from more than 1,000 targets reportedly hit during the first day of the conflict alone.

The United States and Israel launched coordinated military operations on Saturday, carrying out extensive strikes across multiple locations in Iran. US officials stated the campaign has primarily focused on degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and military command networks.

Several senior Iranian officials were killed during the initial phase of the strikes, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The conflict continues to expand as major combat operations remain underway.