Tensions Erupt Near US Embassy in Baghdad as Security Forces Disperse Demonstrators

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Tensions flared on Monday outside the US Embassy in Baghdad after demonstrators attempted to breach security barriers surrounding the compound, according to Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilan Barzan.

Barzan reported that protesters gathered near the embassy and tried to enter the premises, prompting a heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces. Authorities used tear gas to disperse the crowd and fully blocked nearby roads to prevent further escalation.

The unrest followed a large march by supporters of the Islamic Resistance Front toward the embassy. Demonstrators were unable to reach the compound after security forces sealed all access routes using concrete barriers.

According to the correspondent, tensions have persisted since Sunday night, with reports indicating exchanges of gunfire between demonstrators and security forces in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, Barzan reported that supporters of the Islamic Resistance Front had also taken to the streets in Baghdad, attempting to reach the US Embassy. The demonstrations were held in response to recent military strikes on Iran carried out by the United States and Israel.

Security conditions around the diplomatic compound remain heightened as authorities continue efforts to maintain order.