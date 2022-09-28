Iran attacks on Kurdistan Region spark international condemnation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK Consulate General, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the German Consulate General on Wednesday made statements on the Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

“Iraq, incl. the KR, rejects the notion that it can be treated as the region’s “backyard” where neighbours routinely, and with impunity, violate its sovereignty,” the UNAMI mission said in a tweet.

“Rocket diplomacy is a reckless act with devastating consequences. These attacks need to cease immediately,” it added.

The UK condemns the continued attacks by Iran on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) which is an unprovoked violation of Iraqi sovereignty. We deplore the loss of innocent civilian life. The UK continues to support the sovereignty and security of Iraq, including the KRI. — David Hunt (@DavidHuntFCDO) September 28, 2022

Moreover, the United Kingdom Consul General to Erbil David Hunt in a tweet on Wednesday also condemned the attack.

“The UK condemns the continued attacks by Iran on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) which is an unprovoked violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” he tweeted.

“We deplore the loss of innocent civilian life. The UK continues to support the sovereignty and security of Iraq, including the KRI,” he concluded.

We are concerned about continued attacks by Iran on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. We deplore the loss of innocent civilian life. The attacks are an unprovoked violation of Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call on Iran to immediately cease the attacks. — German Consulate Erbil (@GermanyInKRI) September 28, 2022

Also the Consulate General of Germany in Erbil also in a tweet said they are “concerned about continued attacks by Iran on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.”

“We deplore the loss of innocent civilian life. The attacks are an unprovoked violation of Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call on Iran to immediately cease the attacks.”

Read More: Kurdish health ministry expects increase in death toll due to Iran attacks

The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that nine people have been killed so far as a result of the Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kurdish opposition groups on Wednesday,

Moreover, thirty-two others have been injured by the attacks.

Read More: US condemns Iranian shelling of border areas of Kurdistan Region

Earlier before Wednesday’s attacks, a State Department spokesperson strongly criticized the last four days of Iranian shelling of the border areas of the Kurdistan Region.

“We condemn violations of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the reported shelling by Iran’s forces in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region,” he told Kurdistan 24.