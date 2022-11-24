PM Barzani, UN envoy stress protecting Iraq, Kurdish sovereignty

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the United Nations representative in Iraq on Thursday emphasized protecting the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdish region.

Barzani received Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments as well as Erbil-Baghdad relations, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The diplomat and Kurdish official stressed protecting and respecting the sovereignty of Kurdistan Region and Iraq in face of the repeated missile and drone attacks, the statement added.

They also reiterated the importance of resolving the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its federal counterpart on the basis of the country’s constitution and the agenda of Iraq’s newly formed government.

“Ongoing Iranian attacks are intolerable,” the UN diplomat wrote after the latest Iranian attacks on Kurdistan Region, targeting the alleged positions of the opposition groups to Tehran based in the Region.

“Iraq must act as one in order not to give room to further hostilities,” she added.

While condemning the latest attacks, Barzani “reassured” the Kurdish region would remain a “place of stability” and will not threaten the security of its neighbors.