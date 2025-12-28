Most Sunni Blocs Back Haibet Halbousi for Iraqi Parliament Speaker

However, the Azem Alliance rejected the move, reaffirming its support for its leader, Muthanna al-Samarrai, as its sole nominee for the speakership.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Most Iraqi Sunni political parties, with the exception of the Azem Alliance, have agreed to nominate Haibet Halbousi for the position of speaker of the Iraqi parliament, signaling a growing consensus within the Sunni political parties.

Khamis Khanjar, leader of the Al-Siyada Coalition, announced the decision during a press conference on Sunday, following extensive consultations among the leaders of the winning political factions. Khanjar said the discussions included the majority of parties represented in the National Political Council.

“After consultations and discussions among the leaders of the winning political factions, which represent the majority of political parties in the National Political Council, we have decided that our sole representative in the Iraqi parliament will be Haibet Halbousi,” Khanjar stated.

He urged other political leaders to respect the decision, describing it as a reflection of the Sunni majority within the National Political Council. Khanjar added that unified support for a single candidate would help safeguard constitutional rights and contribute to the smooth formation of the next government.

However, the Azem Alliance rejected the move, reaffirming its support for its leader, Muthanna al-Samarrai, as its sole nominee for the speakership. In a statement, the alliance dismissed reports suggesting al-Samarrai’s withdrawal, calling such claims unfounded.

Also, Mahmoud Hayani, a senior figure in Iraq’s Fatah Alliance, said the Shiite Coordination Framework is likely to nominate Ahmad Assad of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition for the post of deputy speaker of parliament.

The development comes as Iraqi political forces continue negotiations to finalize key parliamentary leadership positions amid efforts to form a new government.

Halbousi is an Iraqi politician born in 1980 who holds a master's degree in political science from Mustansiriyah University in Baghdad. He served as the Chairman of the Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources Committee in the Iraqi Parliament during its fourth session (2018-2022) and is regarded as one of the most prominent leaders of the Progress Party, which is headed by Mohamed Halbousi.

