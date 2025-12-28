Kurdish Sculptor Shwan Kamal Announces Plan to Build Middle East’s Largest Sculpture

Speaking exclusively to Kurdistan24 on Sunday, Kamal discussed his artistic career and upcoming projects, highlighting what he described as the significant progress witnessed across the Kurdistan Region in recent years.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Renowned Kurdish sculptor Shwan Kamal has revealed plans to construct what he described as the largest sculpture in the Middle East, a landmark project he said is being undertaken at the recommendation of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Speaking exclusively to Kurdistan24 on Sunday, Kamal discussed his artistic career and upcoming projects, highlighting what he described as the significant progress witnessed across the Kurdistan Region in recent years. He linked this development to the vision of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, stating that the premier has “revitalized Kurdistan in all areas.”

Kamal confirmed that the major sculpture project is already underway but declined to disclose further details, saying the work would be unveiled as a surprise. He emphasized that the project will stand as a national symbol.

“This work will be a national masterpiece,” Kamal said. “It will be carried out in cooperation with local engineering companies and an international firm, and it will reflect the prosperity and glory that Kurdistan deserves.”

Born in 1967 in Sulaimani, Shwan Kamal is one of the Kurdistan Region’s most prominent sculptors. He graduated with honors in sculpture from the Institute of Fine Arts before earning a Bachelor of Arts from the Academy of Fine Arts at the University of Baghdad in 1991. His international career includes work in leading art foundries in Germany, including Raymond Keitel in Düsseldorf from 1995 to 2000 and Rolf Kayser (Kunstgießer) from 2000 to 2015. Since 2015, Kamal has been living and working in Malmö, Sweden.

On April 15, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Kamal in Erbil, praising his artistic achievements and his contributions to Kurdish culture and the global art scene.

The planned sculpture, once completed, is expected to become a major cultural landmark, underscoring the Kurdistan Region’s growing emphasis on art, culture, and international collaboration.