Turkish-backed armed groups abducted two civilians in Afrin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Human Rights Organization in Afrin announced on Monday that the Syrian National Army (SNA), also known as Faylaq al-Sham has kidnapped two civilians in the Kurdish city of Afrin in Syria.

The abductees are Henan Henan from Qenter village and Emin Aslan from Emara village.

Henan Henan is a member of the Mabeta District Local Council and was abducted on the grounds of his social media posts.

The other abductee Emin Aslan was released after paying a ransom of 200 dollars.

Moreover, Syrian National Army (SNA) has cut down nearly 300 olive trees in the Sharewa district on November 22. The trees were transported to their military bases in Iska village.

On March 18, 2018, Turkey and Turkish-backed rebels occupied the Kurdish enclave of Afrin during their so-called Operation Olive Branch.

The report added that so far 8,000 Kurdish civilians have been abducted since 2018.

The occupation has continued amid widespread accusations of war crimes, including ethnic cleansing, kidnapping for ransom, and gender-based violence.

Moreover, Turkey has threatened to launch a new operation in northern Syria.