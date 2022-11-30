PM Barzani, Japanese envoy discuss possibility to improve education sector

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received the new Japanese Ambassador to Iraq Futoshi Matsumoto and discussed possibilities to improve the education sector in the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated the Japanese Ambassador Matsumoto on his new role and expressed the support of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for forging closer ties between the Kurdistan region and Japan, the KRG said in a press statement.

“The meeting touched upon the possibility of working together to improve education in schools in the Kurdistan Region given Japan's expertise in this sector,” the KRG said.

Moreover, Ambassador Matsumoto briefed the PM Barzani on Japan’s projects in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, in the fields of energy, construction, and the humanitarian sector.

Japan on Nov. 5 announced that they provide long-term loans to the Iraqi Government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with the goal to improve the electricity, water, and agriculture sectors in Iraq.

The JICA has undertaken several projects with the KRG on the level of waterways, agriculture, and electricity. It has also been in talks with the KRG’s Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism to amends the capital Erbil’s master plan.