Japan to provide loans to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Japanese government through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provides long-term loans to Iraqi government. The objective of the loan is to improve electricity, water and agriculture sectors.

Futoshi Matsumoto, Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, announced on Saturday that Japanese government is about to send a top delegation to Iraq to discuss these projects. The projects would be for the interests of Iraqi people, Matsumoto added.

He also stated that, 17 Japanese companies participated in the 46th Baghdad International Fair [the fair started on November 1st, which lasts for ten days] to expand their projects in Iraq, especially in investment and commercial sectors.

The Ambassador declared that JICA has already done interesting projects in the province of Basra.

Since Iraq’s liberation in 2003 by the United States and its allies, JICA provided many loans and donations to both Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraqi government.

JICA is a governmental agency that assists and supports developing countries as the executing agency of Japanese. The agency was found in 1974 by the Japan International Cooperation Agency of Japan.