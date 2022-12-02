British citizen dies in traffic accident in Erbil: Erbil Police Directorate

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Erbil Police Directorate announced on Friday that a British citizen died in a traffic accident on Wednesday night at 1:30 AM.

The accident happened on a 100-meter street, where a Syrian delivery motorcyclist hit Andrew Turley, 59, while trying to cross the road, the Erbil Police Directorate said in a statement.

Turley was accompanied by his friend David, who told the Erbil Police that Turley had been drinking on the night of the accident.

The motorcyclist has been detained by police under Article 23 of traffic law, the police said.

Some social media pages on Thursday claimed the British citizen was killed, although he died in a traffic incident.