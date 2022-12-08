PM Barzani, UK Minister of State stress the importance of stability of the Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday held an official phone call with Minister of State for the Middle East and the United Nations Tariq Ahmad and underlined the stability of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

PM Barzani acknowledged the good relations between Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom, especially in the fields of security cooperation, education, trade, and investment, as well as Britain’s support and technical assistance in digitalizing public services and the tax reform in the Kurdistan Region.

While addressing the exportation of Agricultural products of Halabja and Zakho to Gulf countries, Both agreed that the UK could support the Kurdistan Region in becoming a food basket to the broader region.

