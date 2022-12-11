Women

KDP Deputy Masrour Barzani congratulates Kurdistan Women Union on 70th anniversary

He reiterated his support for the struggle, activities, and defense of women’s rights.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is pictured during the inauguration of an international school in Erbil, Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan KDP Kurdistan Women Union

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The deputy of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masrour Barzani on Sunday congratulated the 70th anniversary of the party’s Kurdistan Women Union, according to a statement.

Barzani extended his “warmest congratulations” to the leadership and members of the Union, which was founded by the late leader of KDP, Mustafa Barzani, in 1952 to advocate for women’s rights within and beyond the party.

The Union has a long-standing history of defending the rights of Kurdish women, freedom, and equality, Barzani wrote, adding it had produced a number of female leaders as well. 

He reiterated his support for the struggle, activities, and defense of women’s rights.

The foundation of the union 70 years ago was “indicative of the KDP and immortal Barzani’s belief in equality” as well as the Kurdish women’s self-confidence and awareness in the history of the nation, Deputy Nechirvan Barzani wrote in a statement earlier on Sunday.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government will strongly combat all forms of violence, particularly against women," Prime Minister Barzani said in a speech in March, reiterating his government's commitment to protecting women's rights.

The prime minister also noted that the number of women in leadership positions dramatically increased in his cabinet.

