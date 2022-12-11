PM Barzani discusses bilateral relations with Greek envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday met with the new Greek Ambassador to Iraq, Georgios Almanos.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani congratulated the Ambassador on his new posting, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a press statement.

Moreover, PM Barzani expressed hopes of “consolidating relations between the Kurdistan Region and Greece during their meeting which was also attended by the Greek Consul General to Erbil, Stavros Kyrimis.”

The KRG in the statement said Greek Ambassador Almanos “acknowledged the historical friendship between the Kurdistan Region and Greece, emphasizing the strengthening of bilateral ties in all fields, particularly in the areas of trade, agriculture, tourism, and education.”

PM Masrour Barzani and a KRG delegation met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on June 11, 2021.

Athens upgraded its diplomatic relations with the Kurdistan Region in 2018 with the inauguration of a new representative office in Erbil as Greece said it wanted to strengthen ties with the Kurdistan Region.

The Greek government has supported the Iraqi Kurds with humanitarian aid, as well as the Peshmerga in the fight against ISIS.