US kills two ISIS officials in eastern Syria: CENTCOM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US confirmed on Sunday that the US military killed two ISIS officials in eastern Syria, including an ISIS provincial official in Syria.

“US Central Command forces conducted a successful helicopter raid in eastern Syria at 2:57 a.m. local time on December 11, killing two ISIS officials including Anas, an ISIS Syria Province Official who was involved in the group’s deadly plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria,” the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) said in a statement.

“Extensive planning went into this unilateral operation to ensure its success. Initial assessments indicate no civilians were killed or injured,” CENTCOM added.

Moreover, the US CENTCOM said that the “United States remains committed to countering the global threat from ISIS in partnership with local forces. ISIS continues to pursue an aggressive operational agenda, including external attacks that threaten US allies and partners in the region and beyond.”

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region. This operation reaffirms CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the group’s enduring defeat,” said Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson, said in the press release.

“The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East.”

In October, a rebel group killed ISIS leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi in the southwestern Syrian province of Dar’a, whose real name was Amir Mohammed Sa’id Abd al-Rahman al-Mawla.

Moreover, also in October, US military forces killed ISIS official Rakkan Wahid al-Shanynri during a helicopter raid in the northern Hasakah province.