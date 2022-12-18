Kurdistan Region President reiterates ‘coexistence’ on Minority Rights Day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the International Day of Minority Rights, President Nechirvan Barzani reiterates coexistence in the Kurdistan region.

Marking Minority Rights Day, Barzani shared a tweet, in which he stressed that the Region would continue adhering to the principles of tolerance, coexistence, forgiveness, and diversity towards all religious and ethnic communities, including the protection of their rights.

“We work towards a Kurdistan that is inclusive and a safe sanctuary for all, regardless of any differences,” the Kurdish president wrote.

Established on December 18, 1992, Minority Rights Day is celebrated annually to promote awareness about the importance of helping minorities overcome challenges they face.

Dubbed a safe haven for those who sought refuge following Syria’s civil war in 2011 and the rise of the Islamic State in 2014, the Kurdish region hosted more than two million displaced Iraqis and Syrians from different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

Despite the financial, social and economic burden it caused, Erbil shouldered the cost of hosting these refugees in their time of need.

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had previously announced that it would continue hosting nearly a million internally displaced people (IDPs) and refugees despite the mass closure of Iraqi federal government-run camps in other parts of Iraq.