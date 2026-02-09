Kurdistan President, US Consul General Discuss KRG Cabinet Formation and Regional Developments

Talks focus on political consensus in the Kurdistan Region, Erbil–Baghdad relations, and stability in Iraq and Syria.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received Wendy Green, the United States Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, for talks covering the Region’s political situation, efforts to form a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet, and broader developments in Iraq and the region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting reviewed the current political landscape in the Kurdistan Region and ongoing steps toward completing the formation of the next KRG cabinet.

Both sides underscored the importance of dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among political forces to ensure the success of the political process and the timely establishment of a stable and effective government.

The discussions also addressed relations between Erbil and Baghdad, alongside the latest developments in Iraq’s federal political process, particularly efforts to elect a president and form a new federal government.

President Barzani and Consul General Green agreed on the need to advance the political process in a way that safeguards political stability and prevents further uncertainty at a critical juncture for the country.

Regional issues featured prominently in the talks, with the situation in Syria and broader regional developments forming another key focus of the discussions. Both sides exchanged views on the evolving dynamics in neighboring Syria and their implications for regional security and stability.

The meeting comes amid heightened political activity in both the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, as negotiations continue to complete long-delayed government formations at the regional and federal levels.

The United States has consistently voiced support for dialogue-based solutions, institutional stability, and coordination between Erbil and Baghdad, viewing the Kurdistan Region as a key partner in promoting security and stability in Iraq and the wider Middle East.