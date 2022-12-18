President Masoud Barzani stresses the stability of the Kurdistan Region with the Turkish Consul General to Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani on Sunday receives Turkish Consul General to Erbil Mehmet Mevlut Yakut.

The political situation in the region, the stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and the strengthening of bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey were discussed in the meeting.

While addressing the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, both sides highlighted that the agreement of the political parties in the newly-formed Iraqi government must be implemented.

Both officials stressed the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement, as well as guaranteeing the return of the Internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes.

Later Consulate General of Turkey in Erbil expressed their gratitude to President Masoud Barzani for hosting them.

“During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and current political situation were discussed,” they wrote in the Tweet.