Turkish drone carries out attacks on farms near Qamishlo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish drone strikes two farms in the Al-Qahtaniyah countryside, south of Al-Qamishlo, north of Al-Hasakah, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

“Turkey strikes a farm between Saiha Kabirh village and Kirswar village and a farm in Khirbet Tel Jahash, south of Al-Qahtaniyah, in the Al-Qamishli (Qamishlo) countryside, causing material damage and killing a number of livestock,” SOHR said.

According to SOHR, this is the third drone attack by Turkish forces on farms in the Al-Qamishli countryside.

Earlier in the afternoon, a Turkish drone also hit a farm near Khuzimok village, north-east of Al-Qahtaniyah, in the Al-Qamishlo countryside, north of Al-Hasakah, leaving a number of people injured and causing material damage.

Also, the local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that four people were injured in a Turkish drone strike in the Mezkift village, in the Tirbespi district (Qahtaniya).

According to SOHR, Turkey has carried out 99 drone attacks in 2022, resulting in the death of 15 civilians (including children) and 83 combatants.

Moreover, 125 people were injured in these attacks.

ANHA reported that Turkish artillery shelled the village of Tal Laban in the countryside of Tal Tamr district, the countryside of Ain Issa and villages near Kobani.

Turkey has repeatedly threatened to launch a ground incursion in northeast Syria.

In a phone call on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Turkey will continue to fight ‘terrorists’.

US Secretary Blinken said he looks “forward to continued discussions on Northeast Syria” and expressed concern over the situation in Syria.