U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson Urges Iraq to Curb Iran-Backed Militias, Protect Kurdistan Region

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. Republican Congressman Joe Wilson issued a forceful statement on Wednesday calling on Iraq to halt support for Iran-backed militias and to ensure the security of the Kurdistan Region, warning that continued American assistance will increasingly depend on Baghdad’s actions. The comments were published on his official X account and reflect growing pressure from the U.S. Congress for a more assertive American policy toward Iran’s regional activities.

Wilson said Iraq “must continue to respect the security of the Kurdistan Regional Government and stop allowing or encouraging Iran-backed puppets from attacking the KRG,” reiterating longstanding concerns in Washington over Iran-aligned armed groups operating across northern Iraq.

The congressman praised U.S. President Donald Trump and his recently appointed Special Envoy for Iraq, Mark Savaya, for what he described as a decisive approach to countering Iranian influence.

According to Wilson, Savaya has “made clear to Iraq that business as usual in supporting Iran-backed militias will not be tolerated,” adding that the new administration seeks to “Make Iraq Great Again.”

Wilson said the U.S. Congress is prepared to reinforce that stance through new provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that, for the first time, condition aid to Iraq’s security forces on tangible steps to diminish the role of Iran-backed groups.

He noted that the NDAA continues to include language he has sponsored for years, prohibiting U.S. funds from reaching the Badr Corps and other Tehran-aligned formations.

In his statement, Wilson sharply criticized the Biden administration, accusing senior officials, including Brett McGurk, of enabling Iran-aligned groups in Iraq.

He alleged that Iran has gained “total control” over Iraq’s military, security forces, judiciary, police, and political system through networks of aligned militias and political factions such as Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Kataib Imam Ali, and the Coordination Framework.

“With these realities, it becomes apparent that it does not matter who wins elections or forms a government,” Wilson wrote, arguing that Iranian infiltration has undermined Iraq’s institutions even as many Iraqis “want a free and independent country without malign Iranian influence.”

He urged Iraq to take immediate steps to stop “funding Iranian puppets” through the federal budget, the Central Bank, or the Ministry of Oil, and called for an international audit of all oil-related transactions and institutions.

He further demanded “real action” to permanently disarm Iran-backed militias and restore sovereign decision-making to Iraq’s government, judiciary, and security forces.

The congressman concluded by asserting that President Trump is pursuing a vision of “peace and prosperity, commerce and not conflict” in the Middle East, and that Iraq can benefit from strengthened ties with the United States, the Gulf states, Türkiye, Syria, and others—provided it distances itself from Tehran.

“The time has come to free Iraq from Iran,” Wilson wrote.