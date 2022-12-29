US conducted 313 operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria in 2022: CENTCOM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Throughout 2022, US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces conducted hundreds of operations against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the US CENTCOM said in a press release on Thursday.

“During the calendar year 2022, CENTCOM conducted 313 total operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” US CENTCOM said.

In Syria, the US carried out 108 partnered operations against ISIS and 14 unilateral operations. During these operations 215 ISIS operatives were detained and 466 ISIS operatives killed.

Moreover, in Iraq, the US carried out 191 partnered operations, in which 159 ISIS operatives were detained. Furthermore, at least 220 ISIS operatives killed.

“These operations degraded ISIS and removed a cadre of senior leaders from the battlefield, to include the emir of ISIS and dozens of regional leaders as well as hundreds of fighters,” the US CENTCOM said.

The US CENTCOM also said that no US forces were injured or killed in these operations.

“Our local partners—the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Iraqi Security Forces—have and continue to play a critical role ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

"The emerging, reliable and steady ability of our Iraqi and Syrian partner forces to conduct unilateral operations to capture and kill ISIS leaders allows us to maintain steady pressure on the ISIS network," said Major General Matt McFarlane, commander of Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve, in the statement.

US Central Command Commander General Erik Kurilla also underlined in the public statement that the ISIS ideology remains a threat. “We must continue to pressure ISIS through our partnered operations."

Moreover, he said there is a literal 'ISIS army' in detention in Iraq and Syria. “There are, today, more than 10,000 ISIS leaders and fighters in detention facilities throughout Syria and more than 20,000 ISIS leaders and fighters in detention facilities in Iraq."

“The January 2022 ISIS prison breakout in Al-Hasakah, Syria is a reminder of the risk imposed by these prisons,” he said. “The ensuing fight to contain the breakout resulted in more than 420 ISIS killed and more than 120 partnered forced killed.”

He also warned that there is a “potential next generation of ISIS. “These are the more than 25,000 children in the al-Hol camp who are in danger,” he said.

The US military said the “mission to defeat ISIS will continue in 2023 as CENTCOM and its Coalition partners remain committed to the enduring defeat of the terror group in order to maintain and enhance global security, stability, and human rights.”

The SDF in a recent report also said that they carried out 113 anti-ISIS operations in 2022.

They arrested 267 ISIS suspects during these operations. A total of 387 ‘terrorists’ were killed (375 during the Sinaa prison escape attempt in January, and 12 others at separate operations).

ISIS also carried out 176 terrorist acts in northern Syria, including suicide attacks, IEDs, and extortion of civilians, per the findings of the report.