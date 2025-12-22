Arab, International Media Highlight PM Barzani’s Cairo Visit, Emphasize Economic and Security Cooperation

On the economic front, media reports highlighted the steady growth in trade ties, with projections suggesting that trade volume between Egypt and Iraq—including the Kurdistan Region—could reach $1.1 billion.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s official visit to Cairo and his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have drawn wide attention across the Arab and international media, with outlets highlighting the growing political, security, and economic ties between Egypt and the Kurdistan Region.

Media reports indicated that expanding economic cooperation was a central focus of the talks. Daily News Egypt, Xinhua News Agency, and Egypt Today reported that President el-Sisi offered to leverage the expertise of Egyptian companies—particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors—to support development projects in the Kurdistan Region. El-Sisi reportedly affirmed that Egyptian firms are capable of delivering projects with high quality and competitive costs.

Middle East Online described the Kurdistan Region as one of Iraq’s most peaceful and developed areas, noting its increasing diplomatic and regional significance. The outlet highlighted that while Baghdad continues to navigate political transitions, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has maintained stable and constructive relations with regional and international partners, including Turkey and the Gulf states. Erbil’s role as a diplomatic hub—hosting the world’s largest U.S. consulate—was also underscored.

The report added that Egypt views the Kurdistan Region as a key pillar of balance and stability in the region. In this context, President el-Sisi expressed Cairo’s readiness to deepen bilateral relations and enhance coordination, reflecting Egypt’s confidence in the Kurdish leadership amid ongoing regional developments.

Egyptian outlets, including Ahram Online and The Egyptian Gazette, focused on the security and political dimensions of the meeting, reporting that President el-Sisi praised the “strong security coordination” between Egyptian institutions and the Kurdistan Region. Egypt’s State Information Service confirmed Cairo’s full support for the efforts of Prime Minister Barzani and the KRG in promoting peace and combating terrorism.

On the economic front, media reports highlighted the steady growth in trade ties, with projections suggesting that trade volume between Egypt and Iraq—including the Kurdistan Region—could reach $1.1 billion.

According to Voice of Emirates and other regional outlets, Prime Minister Barzani’s visit was widely viewed as a strategic step, reinforcing the Kurdistan Region’s position not only as a security partner but also as an important investment gateway for Egyptian companies seeking opportunities in Iraq.

The visit received extensive coverage from leading Egyptian and regional media, including al-Ahram, al-Watan, al-Dustour, Bahrain News Agency, The Egyptian Gazette, and Egypt’s State Information Service, reflecting the broader regional interest in strengthening relations between Cairo and Erbil.