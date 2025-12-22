Security Situation Deteriorates in Northern Aleppo Amid Clashes Between Syrian Army and SDF

Field reports indicate that intermittent fighting has taken place around the Ashrafiya and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods, where Syrian army units clashed with SDF elements.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The security situation in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo has sharply deteriorated in recent days, as sporadic clashes erupted between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in several strategic neighborhoods, raising concerns over civilian safety.

Field reports indicate that intermittent fighting has taken place around the Ashrafiya and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods, where Syrian army units clashed with SDF elements. At the same time, SDF snipers have been deployed near the Sheihan Roundabout, disrupting movement and targeting security forces, according to Syrian media sources.

The escalation follows an announcement by Aleppo’s Internal Security Forces, which reported that a joint checkpoint with the General Security Forces at the Sheihan Roundabout came under attack, injuring two personnel. While internal security officials blamed armed opposition groups for the incident, official Syrian media outlets and field reports pointed to direct confrontations between the Syrian army and the SDF.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has also confirmed the clashes in northern Aleppo, warning that the renewed violence is further destabilizing an already fragile security environment in the region.

Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiya are predominantly Kurdish neighborhoods controlled by the SDF and lie adjacent to areas under Syrian government authority. The Shihan roundabout serves as a critical junction between these zones, making it a frequent flashpoint for tensions.

Observers warn that the use of heavy weapons, including anti-aircraft guns, in densely populated areas poses a serious threat to civilians and may signal a new phase of escalation between rival forces in Aleppo.