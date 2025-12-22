Turkish Security and Diplomatic Chiefs Visit Damascus to Review Ties One Year After Assad’s Ouster

Turkish ministers visit Damascus to review security, the March 10 deal, and reconstruction with President al-Sharaa one year after Assad's fall.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A high-level delegation from Ankara, comprising Türkiye’s top diplomatic, defense, and intelligence officials, arrived in Damascus on Monday for a critical working visit aimed at reviewing the trajectory of bilateral relations exactly one year after the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

The delegation includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin.

According to reporting by the state-run Anadolu Ajansı (AA), the officials are scheduled to hold direct talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and other senior members of the new Syrian administration.

The visit underscores the rapid evolution of ties between the two neighbors as they navigate the complex post-conflict landscape of the region.

Information obtained from Turkish Foreign Ministry sources and cited by Anadolu Ajansı indicates that the primary objective of the meetings is to conduct a comprehensive assessment of Türkiye-Syria relations.

The discussions are expected to cover a broad spectrum of issues, spanning political alignment, economic integration, and the critical security architecture that has been established over the past twelve months.

A central component of Monday’s agenda involves the implementation of the "March 10 agreement."

While the specific details of the pact were not itemized in the report, Anadolu Ajansı characterized the agreement as being closely linked to Türkiye’s national security priorities.

The discussions in Damascus will focus on the progress made regarding this accord, suggesting that it remains a foundational document for the security relationship between Ankara and the post-Assad government.

Beyond bilateral agreements, the talks are set to address acute regional threats. The delegation is expected to discuss emerging security risks in southern Syria, which officials attribute to "Israel’s aggressive actions."

The inclusion of this topic highlights shared concerns in Ankara and Damascus regarding external destabilization in the border regions.

Furthermore, the threat posed by transnational terrorism remains a key priority.

Following Syria’s recent accession to the International Coalition to Defeat Daesh (ICDC), the two governments intend to discuss cooperation aimed at preventing any resurgence of the ISIS terrorist group.

The Turkish delegation views this cooperation as essential to deny the group any opportunity to exploit potential fragilities on the ground in Syria.

While security issues constitute the main focus of the talks, the agenda also includes significant economic and developmental components. The ministers will review bilateral projects currently underway to aid in Syria’s reconstruction.

Additionally, there will be an evaluation of efforts to support capacity-building initiatives for the Syrian government, reflecting Ankara’s stated goal of helping to heal the wounds left by the nearly 15-year Syrian conflict.

Underscoring the deepening diplomatic normalization, Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, who has been appointed as Türkiye’s ambassador to Damascus, is accompanying the delegation. His presence signals the restoration of formal high-level diplomatic channels that were severed during the previous era.

The visit on Monday is part of a structured pattern of engagement that has emerged since the political transition in Damascus. Foreign Minister Fidan previously paid his first visit to Syria following the fall of the Assad regime on December 22, 2024.

In the year since, relations have gained momentum, facilitated by what Anadolu Ajansı describes as a "natural outcome of the positive atmosphere" of Syria's new era.

The engagement has often taken the form of a "3+3 format," facilitating reciprocal high-level visits between the defense, diplomatic, and intelligence establishments of both nations.

This mechanism was highlighted by the visit of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani to Türkiye on January 15, 2025, where he was accompanied by a high-level delegation. During that January meeting, Ministers Fidan and Guler, along with Intelligence Chief Kalin, met with their Syrian counterparts to lay the groundwork for future cooperation.

Subsequent meetings have maintained this momentum. The Turkish trio paid a working visit to Syria on March 13, 2025, followed by another security-focused summit held in Ankara on October 12, 2025. These regular interactions indicate a desire by both capitals to ensure that new cooperation opportunities are harnessed to serve the stability and security of both nations.

Monday’s meetings represent the culmination of this year-long diplomatic effort.

As Türkiye and Syria move past the legacy of the previous decade, the presence of Ankara’s most senior security and foreign policy officials in the Presidential Palace in Damascus suggests a commitment to a synchronized approach regarding the region's most pressing challenges, from reconstruction to counterterrorism.