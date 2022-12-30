10 oil workers killed in suspected ISIS attack in Deir ez-Zor: SANA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – 10 oil workers were killed and 2 others injured in a suspected ISIS attack that targeted 3 buses carrying workers in the al-Taym oil field in Deir ez-Zor, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported on Friday.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor also reported that 12 oil workers were killed and others were injured in an attack carried out by ISIS cells.

Moreover, SOHR said an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated and light and medium weapons were fired at buses for workers of al-Taym oil field in Deir ez-Zor.

Reportedly, the Syrian government brought military reinforcements to Deir ez-Zor following the ISIS attack.

Since ISIS lost all the territory that once made up its self-styled caliphate in March 2019, it found a haven in Syria's Badia desert.

Syrian government forces and Iranian and Russian-backed groups based in central Syria control large parts of that desert and often clash with ISIS.

The Badia desert encompasses large parts of Homs province, northeastern Hama province, western Deir ez-Zor province, and southern Raqqa province.

ISIS has continued to carry out hit-and-run attacks on the Syrian government and Iran-backed forces.

Moreover, ISIS has recently stepped up attacks on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.