Damascus airport resumes flights: SANA

On its official Facebook page, the Ministry of Transportation said the damage caused by the Israeli airstrikes was repaired.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
In June last year, the Damascus airport was closed for weeks due to Israeli airstrikes. (Photo: AFP/ Louai Beshara)
Syria Damascus International Airport Israel Damascus

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Transportation has announced that Damascus International Airport will resume flights on Monday, after it went out of service due to Israeli airstrikes, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported.

The Ministry called on airlines to arrange their flight schedules through the airport as of Monday morning.

Israel’s military on early Monday fired missiles near the airport and killed two Syrian soldiers, putting the airport out of service.

Israel “targeted the airport and its vicinity from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias at 2:00 a.m., which killed two military personnel and injured two others, in addition to some material damages,” SANA reported.

Israel has regularly targeted Iranian targets in Syria in order to subvert Iran’s support to armed groups in Syria. 

In June, the Damascus airport was also closed for weeks due to Israeli airstrikes.

