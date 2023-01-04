PM Barzani provides housing to domestic violence victims and orphans

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister has agreed to provide residential units for orphans and victims of domestic violence that are no longer housed in shelters or orphanages, according to a government decree.

As part of the government’s project to construct 20,000 residential units for low-income families, a segment of the housing complex will be dedicated to orphans and women that are no longer housed in shelters because their cases have been resolved, but are not able to be reintegrated with their families, according to the decree.

The Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs had previously requested housing for these vulnerable communities.

In accordance with the law, orphans who turn 18 years old are required to leave the group homes, as they are expected to be self-reliant.

Jobless and without accommodations, some of the male orphans commit crimes while their fellow female orphans become victims of human trafficking, Kwestan Mohammad, the minister of Labour and Social Affairs, wrote in her request letter to the Prime Minister in November 2022.

PM Barzani has previously said that his government would punish perpetrators of domestic violence harshly, reiterating support for protecting women.