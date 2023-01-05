Two Kurdish children die in Aleppo due to Syrian government siege

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two children have died due to the siege of the Syrian government on the Kurdish-held neighborhoods of Al-Ashrafiyyah and Sheikh Maqsoud in Aleppo.

For three months, the Syrian government’s 4th Division has prevented the entry of diesel, gasoline, and other necessities into neighborhoods held by Kurdish forces, causing electricity blackouts and shortages of medicine.

General Council of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiye Neighborhoods, Mir'i Al-Shibli, said that “according to medical reports, a 4-year-old child and a 17-day-old baby died due to the cold. If the siege continues, the death toll will increase."

Tensions between the Kurdish-led forces and the Syrian government have intensified amidst a possible reconciliation between Turkey and Syria.

Earlier, the Syrian government also embargoed Kurds in northern Aleppo and Aleppo city to pressure them to give into the demands of Damascus.