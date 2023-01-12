ISIS cell linked to Raqqa attack arrested: Asayish

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The General Command of the Internal Security Forces (also known as Asayish) in a statement on Wednesday announced the arrest of an ISIS cell that was involved in an attack on the Asayish before the New Year.

On Dec. 26, six SDF-linked fighters were killed in a surprise attack on the headquarters of the Internal Security Forces in Raqqa.

The statement asserted that Asayish forces arrested five people on Jan. 9, belonging to a terrorist cell that supported the ISIS cell that targeted the center of Asayish forces in Raqqa.

The Asayish said the members of the ISIS cell manufactured explosives and mines of various types with remote control devices, and were planning to carry out terrorist acts in the city of Raqqa.

A large amount of basic materials used in making explosives were seized, including 50 explosive detonators, more than 240 laser mine sensors, cell phones, and laptops.

More than 250 electronic circuits prepared for detonation were also seized.

“Our forces exert all its energies and work more than ever in pursuing anyone who tries to harm the security and stability of our region,” the Asayish said in the statement.

“We also call upon our people for their continuous cooperation with our forces, by informing them of any suspicious movements.”

The SDF freed Raqqa (former ISIS capital) from ISIS control in Oct. 2017 with the support of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.

Nevertheless, ISIS insurgent cells remain active in Raqqa.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday that two SDF members were killed in a new ISIS attack on Raqqah-Samrah road, east of Raqqa city.