Security

Rocket targets gas field in Sulaimani Governorate

Today’s attack is the first after the new year. The gas field was targeted five times last year.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Khor Mor gas plant in the Kurdistan Region's ChamChamal. (Photo: Oil and Gas Middle East)
Khor Mor gas plant in the Kurdistan Region's ChamChamal. (Photo: Oil and Gas Middle East)
Kurdistan Khor Mor gas field rocket attack Dana Gas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Katyusha rocket on Friday targeted the Khor Mor gas field in the town of Chamchamal, Sulaimani governorate.

“The type of explosion is not known yet, but the sound of shelling was heard, and no damage has been reported so far,” mayor of Chamchamal, Ramak Ramadan, told Kurdistan 24.

The Khor Mor gas field—one of the largest gas fields in the Kurdistan Region—supplies electric power plants with liquefied natural gas and provides the population's need for gas.

The field, which has been repeatedly bombed, is operated by United Arab Emirates companies, Dana Gas and Al Hilal.

Today’s attack is the first after the new year. The gas field was targeted five times last year.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive