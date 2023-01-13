Rocket targets gas field in Sulaimani Governorate

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Katyusha rocket on Friday targeted the Khor Mor gas field in the town of Chamchamal, Sulaimani governorate.

“The type of explosion is not known yet, but the sound of shelling was heard, and no damage has been reported so far,” mayor of Chamchamal, Ramak Ramadan, told Kurdistan 24.

The Khor Mor gas field—one of the largest gas fields in the Kurdistan Region—supplies electric power plants with liquefied natural gas and provides the population's need for gas.

The field, which has been repeatedly bombed, is operated by United Arab Emirates companies, Dana Gas and Al Hilal.

Today’s attack is the first after the new year. The gas field was targeted five times last year.