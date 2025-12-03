US Deputy Secretary of State: New US Consulate in Erbil a Testament to Enduring Partnership

At the new US Consulate opening in Erbil, Deputy Secretary Michael Rigas thanked Kurdish leaders, urged dismantling Iran-aligned militias, and emphasized long-term economic and security partnership.

3 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – US Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas expressed deep gratitude to President Masoud Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani during the inauguration ceremony of the new United States Consulate General in Erbil, highlighting the enduring strategic partnership between Washington and the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking at the official opening, Rigas addressed senior Kurdish leaders, Iraqi officials, religious representatives, and invited guests, offering thanks for what he described as a historic moment in the evolution of US–Kurdistan relations.

“My deep gratitude goes to the Kurdistan Regional Government and the people of Iraqi Kurdistan for their generous gift of land to build our new consulate,” he said, praising the facility as “a testament to the value of the relationship between the United States and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.”

Rigas stressed that the new consulate—America’s largest diplomatic facility worldwide—embodies both Washington’s long-term commitment to Iraq and the strategic importance of the Kurdistan Region within the Middle East.

He emphasized that under President Donald Trump’s leadership, the United States is steering the region toward “an era of stability and prosperity,” with Iraq playing a central role in safeguarding sovereignty, combating terrorism, and strengthening regional order.

“We are proud of our deep and long-standing partnership with the people of this region,” Rigas said, describing the Kurdistan Region as an “effective, capable security partner and trusted voice” within Iraq and beyond.

He noted that a “strong, stable, and resilient Iraqi Kurdistan Region” remains a foundational pillar of US policy toward Iraq.

Rigas issued a direct call to dismantle Iran-aligned militias operating outside state control, describing them as a grave threat to Iraqi sovereignty and regional security.

“This is why we urge our Iraqi and Kurdish partners to meet this moment to disempower and dismantle Iran-aligned militias that continue to engage in violent and destabilizing activities,” he said, referring specifically to “the outrageous terrorist attack against Khor Mor.”

He stressed the importance of accountability for those who violate the law and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to ensuring such attacks do not go unanswered.

Highlighting President Trump’s “commerce over conflict” policy, Rigas underscored the administration’s emphasis on deepening economic ties with the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

“We actively support U.S. companies in Iraq and see the Iraqi Kurdistan Region as a dynamic entry point to Iraq’s markets,” he said, noting that American firms bring advanced technology, workforce development, and higher safety standards.

Rigas commended the KRG for its role in reopening the Iraq–Turkey oil pipeline, saying it benefited US companies and represented an essential step toward Iraq’s energy independence.

“These deals benefit Americans and Iraqis alike and are proof of the value of our bilateral partnership,” he stated.

Rigas reaffirmed America’s role as a global defender of religious liberty, stressing shared interests with the Kurdistan Region in protecting religious and ethnic minorities in Iraq and Syria.

“There is no greater friend to religious freedom than the United States,” he said.

Describing the new consulate as the physical embodiment of Washington’s long-term presence, Rigas concluded:

“The building we inaugurate today is a testament to our commitment, and a physical symbol of America’s long-term partnership with Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.”

He thanked Kurdish leaders and attendees for participating in what he called a “momentous occasion,” marking a new chapter in the strategic, political, and economic ties between Washington and Erbil.