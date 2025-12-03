Akre Launches “Akre View” Mega Tourism Project as Kurdistan’s Appeal Rises Regionally

Kurdistan's $150 million "Akre View" tourism project is 20% complete, aiming to transform the district into a major destination with hotels, parks, and a zoo, generating up to 5,000 jobs.

4 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – Work continues on the ambitious “Akre View” tourism project, billed as one of the largest tourism developments in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, marking a new phase in the area's transformation into a major regional destination.

Located in the heart of Akre district, the project spans 446 dunams of land with an estimated investment of $150 million. According to project supervisor Hatem Henarei, construction progress has reached 20%, with completion expected within seven years across four distinct phases.

Akre View is designed around six primary components: a hotel and motel complex, restaurants, a family park, an entertainment city, a teleferic system, and a zoological garden. Officials say the project represents a comprehensive response to the long-standing gaps in the tourism sector of the historic mountain town.

Akre Tourism Director Amin Salim affirmed to Kurdistan24 that the project directly addresses “all the deficiencies of the district’s tourism infrastructure,” emphasizing that its completion will elevate Akre into a competitive tourism destination within the wider region.

Projections indicate that once fully operational, Akre View will generate 3,500 to 5,000 job opportunities and accommodate up to 2,000 visitors at a time, injecting substantial momentum into the local economy and strengthening Akre’s position as a tourism hub.

Akre, known for its lush landscapes and centuries-old heritage, attracts thousands of visitors annually, especially during celebrations such as Newroz. As part of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s broader strategy to expand the tourism sector, the district has received increased investment focus aimed at unlocking its full potential.

The launch of the Akre View project aligns with growing international recognition of the Kurdistan Region’s tourism potential, highlighted most recently by Erbil’s inclusion on Condé Nast Traveler’s list of “Best Places to Go in Asia in 2026.”

The magazine describes Erbil as a “calm spot in a volatile region,” praising its cultural depth, natural beauty, and rapidly modernizing urban landscape. The recognition follows significant initiatives, including the 2025 establishment of Visit Kurdistan, a private-sector tourism program supported by the KRG aimed at attracting 20 million tourists by 2030.

Erbil’s evolving skyline reflects this new momentum. Developments such as Erbil Avenue have introduced global brands including Gordon Ramsay’s Street Burger, EL&N London, CZN Burak, and Entrecôte Café de Paris. Meanwhile, the United States is preparing to open its largest consulate worldwide in an Erbil suburb, and a Real Madrid youth academy is under development.

Heritage sites are also undergoing major revitalization. The Erbil Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site inhabited for more than 6,000 years, has reopened restored sections, with plans for a boutique hotel and restaurant underway. The Kurdish Textile Museum and the Cihan Cultural House continue to draw visitors to the citadel’s historic grounds, while the city’s iconic Choli Minaret is set to receive long-awaited restoration.

Condé Nast Traveler highlights Erbil as a city best experienced at a relaxed pace, from tea houses beneath ancient walls to the vibrant cafés, bars, and live-music venues of Ankawa. The magazine underscores the hospitality of local residents as one of the most compelling reasons for international travelers to visit.

Within this broader landscape of tourism growth, Akre View stands as a strategic pillar in the Kurdistan Region’s long-term plan to boost cultural, economic, and recreational development. Upon completion, the project is expected to bring renewed economic vitality to Akre and significantly expand its capacity to host local and international tourists.