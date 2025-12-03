PM Barzani, Michael Rigas Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties in Erbil

Rigas underscored the importance of the longstanding partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, noting that the newly opened U.S. Consulate Complex in Erbil reflects Washington’s commitment to deepening its engagement with the region.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Wednesday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas to discuss strengthening political and economic cooperation, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

Rigas underscored the importance of the longstanding partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, noting that the newly opened U.S. Consulate Complex in Erbil reflects Washington’s commitment to deepening its engagement with the region. He also expressed the United States’ interest in expanding investment opportunities in Kurdistan.

The new U.S. Consulate General in Erbil was built on a 50-acre site and is the largest U.S. consulate in the world. The construction of the new consulate has faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, security concerns, and adjustments to the project scope. The project was inaugurated on Wednesday, with high-level officials from the U.S. and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) attending the ceremony for its inauguration.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the U.S. for its continued support over the years and reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to broaden bilateral relations across all sectors.

Both officials strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Khor Mor gas field.

The meeting also touched on the post-election political landscape in Iraq and ongoing efforts to form a new federal cabinet.