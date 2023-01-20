Sport

Kurdish leaders congratulate Iraqi team on 25th Gulf Cup title

Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani congratulated "the Iraqi national team and the Iraqi people on the victory for the 25th (Arab) Gulf Championship title.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Football fans wave the flags of Kurdistan and Iraq as they celebrate the Iraqi national team's victory against Oman in Erbil on Jan 19, 2023 (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Top Kurdish officials on Thursday congratulated the Iraqi team on winning the Arab Gulf 25th tournament after defeating the Omani team in a 3-2 victory.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated "the Iraqi national team and the Iraqi people on the victory for the 25th (Arab) Gulf Championship title, wishing for every success and accomplishments for the progress of sports in Iraq."

Also, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani offered “ congratulations and blessings to our great people on the occasion of our Iraqi team winning the 25th Gulf Cup title.”

“I congratulate the members of our national team on this victory and all those who led this successful sports event. I hope for them continued success and advancement.”

After four decades of absence, the regional tournament took place on Iraqi soil again. 

The Iraqi team won the Gulf Cup tournament three times: in 1979, 1984 and 1988. 

Also foreign officials and diplomats congratulated the Iraqi team.

“Congratulations to Iraq for their historic win tonight against Oman. I have really enjoyed #GulfCup2023, and it was great to see an international event like this happening in Iraq,” the UK Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, tweeted.

UK Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmad congratulated the Iraqi government on hosting ‘a magnificent Gulf Cup’.

“The world has been impressed by Basra’s welcome to fans and by the Lions of Mesopotamia’s victory. Commiserations to Oman. My thoughts are also with those affected by earlier incidents near the stadium.”

Read More: Stampede kills one, wounds 60 others in Basra ahead of Gulf Cup final

Earlier today one person died and 60 others wounded in a stampede near Basra’s stadium, after thousands of fans flocked to the stadium to attend the final match.

