European senior officials’ comments on ISIS, Iran and Turkey to Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The first meeting of the European Union's (EU) foreign ministers will be held on Monday with the participation of 27 ministers. Barzan Hassan, Kurdistan24’s correspondent, spoke to some ministers.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, responding to Kurdistan 24 expressed his concern about the threat of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

“We will remain within the framework of the coalition against ISIS and will try to continue this coalition because ISIS is not over,” Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, told Kurdistan 24.

Alexander Schallenberg, Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs, told Kurdistan 24 that ISIS is not only active in the Middle East, but also in African countries as well. That is why we consider the terror group a serious threat.

Regarding Finland’s admission to NATO and Turkey’s requests for admission, Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto said that more than 10,000 Kurds live in Finland and Turkey has no problems with them.

Concerning Iran’s protests, Slovenian Foreign Affairs Minister Tanja Fajon told Kurdistan 24 that they are aware of the demonstrations, executions, and violations of women's rights in Iran and are trying to impose more sanctions on Iran.

Several issues will be discussed in the meeting, including sending tanks to Ukraine, putting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other Iranian-affiliated groups on the terror list, as well as other issues related to Armenia, Afghanistan, and Venezuela, according to an official statement from the European Union.