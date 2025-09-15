PM Barzani Chairs Meeting on Advancing Peshmerga Unification and Reform

The Prime Minister welcomed the progress achieved so far in the reform process, stressing the importance of completing and fully implementing the measures to ensure a unified, modern, and professional Peshmerga force.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to assess ongoing efforts to unify the Peshmerga forces and accelerate reforms within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

The Prime Minister welcomed the progress achieved so far in the reform process, stressing the importance of completing and fully implementing the measures to ensure a unified, modern, and professional Peshmerga force.

As part of the new decisions, all Peshmerga forces will now operate under a single accounting system within the Ministry of Peshmerga, supervised by the KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy. The move is designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in the financial management of the forces.

The meeting also approved plans to reorganize the composition and deployment of Peshmerga units to align with government reform priorities. Prime Minister Barzani directed relevant institutions to streamline pension processing for Peshmerga veterans, underscoring the government’s commitment to safeguarding their rights and welfare.

Additionally, the Kurdistan Region urged the Iraqi federal government to recognize the Peshmerga’s constitutional status as part of Iraq’s defense system and to equalize their salaries and financial entitlements with those of the Iraqi army.

On August 19, Osman Risha, spokesperson for the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, confirmed to Kurdistan24 that the process is aligned with an agreement between the ministry and Washington, which sets 2026 as the final deadline for completing the integration of all forces.

He explained that the reform is not only structural but also financial: within two months, all Peshmerga personnel will begin receiving their salaries through the MyAccount system, a system designed to enhance transparency and accountability.

Risha highlighted the role of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in advancing the reforms, noting that the 70th and 80th units have been central in supporting the process. He added that US military assistance and training programs will continue under new agreements aimed at further professionalizing the force.

A cohesive command structure is expected to streamline decision-making, reduce bureaucratic delays, and ensure effective deployment of resources across the Region. It also enhances accountability, fosters trust among the forces, and boosts their capacity to protect Kurdistan against emerging threats, including ISIS remnants.

As the Peshmerga move toward the final stage of unification, the reform stands as both a milestone in modernizing the Region’s defense forces and a reflection of the enduring partnership between the KRG and its international allies.