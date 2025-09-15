President Masoud Barzani Meets Assyrian Delegation, Highlights Coexistence in Kurdistan Region

The meeting centered on the deep-rooted historical ties between the Assyrian and Kurdish peoples. President Barzani stressed that Assyrians, alongside other ethnic and religious groups, are among the indigenous communities of the Kurdistan Region.

11 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Monday received a delegation of Assyrian notables from the United States, led by Sam Darmo, head of the Foundation of Assyrians for Justice, at his residence in the Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The meeting centered on the deep-rooted historical ties between the Assyrian and Kurdish peoples. President Barzani stressed that Assyrians, alongside other ethnic and religious groups, are among the indigenous communities of the Kurdistan Region. He underlined that their destinies are shared, affirming that “we have lived together in the past, we live together today, and we will continue to live together freely and prosperously in the future.”

Barzani further emphasized the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have sought refuge in the region due to conflict and persecution. He noted that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its institutions are dedicated to safeguarding their survival, ensuring their stability, and working toward a peaceful and hopeful future.

The Assyrian delegation welcomed the meeting, expressing their appreciation for the Kurdistan Region’s progress and peaceful coexistence. They said they were pleased to return to their ancestral homeland and reconnect with their relatives, stressing that they regard themselves as an integral part of the people of the Kurdistan Region.

Previously, the delegation met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, in which they praised the Kurdistan Region as a haven where diverse religious and ethnic communities coexist in peace, highlighting the region's unique characteristics of coexistence and freedom that distinguish it from much of the Middle East.

The Kurdistan Region has long been recognized as a refuge for ethnic and religious minorities fleeing violence in Iraq and neighboring countries. During the rise of ISIS in 2014, hundreds of thousands of displaced people—including Christians, Yezidis, and other minorities—sought shelter in the region, where the KRG coordinated humanitarian and security efforts to protect them.

Assyrians, one of the oldest Christian communities in Mesopotamia, have faced waves of persecution and displacement across Iraq in recent decades. Many have resettled abroad, particularly in the United States, yet they continue to maintain close ties to their ancestral homeland. The Foundation of Assyrians for Justice, led by Sam Darmo, advocates for the protection of Assyrian rights and cultural heritage.

On April 23, the Kurdistan Region launched its first official celebration of the National Prayer Breakfast, an event dedicated to honoring peace and unity among diverse religious and ethnic communities.

The ceremony took place in the capital, Erbil, and was attended by President Barzani and numerous regional and international dignitaries.

Under the theme “Towards Unity in Faith,” this unprecedented initiative, spearheaded by President Barzani, marked a significant milestone in the Kurdistan Region.

Read More: Kurdistan Launches Inaugural National Prayer Breakfast with Global Dignitaries Present