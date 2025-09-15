PM Barzani Reaffirms Commitment to Coexistence in Meeting with U.S. Assyrian Delegation

Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all communities.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a delegation of Assyrian notables from the United States on Monday, led by Sam Darmo, head of the Foundation of Assyrians for Justice, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The delegation praised the Kurdistan Region as a haven where diverse religious and ethnic communities coexist in peace, highlighting the region's unique characteristics of coexistence and freedom that distinguish it from much of the Middle East.

Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all communities, stressing that the KRG will continue to promote religious freedom, protect minorities, and cultivate a culture of coexistence that has become a hallmark of the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Region has long been recognized as a refuge for ethnic and religious minorities fleeing violence in Iraq and neighboring countries. During the rise of ISIS in 2014, hundreds of thousands of displaced people—including Christians, Yezidis, and other minorities—sought shelter in the region, where the KRG coordinated humanitarian and security efforts to protect them.

Assyrians, one of the oldest Christian communities in Mesopotamia, have faced waves of persecution and displacement across Iraq in recent decades. Many have resettled abroad, particularly in the United States, yet they continue to maintain close ties to their ancestral homeland. The Foundation of Assyrians for Justice, led by Sam Darmo, advocates for the protection of Assyrian rights and cultural heritage.

Monday’s meeting highlighted both the Assyrian diaspora’s ongoing engagement with the Kurdistan Region and the KRG’s efforts to reassure minorities that their safety, rights, and cultural identity remain a priority amid regional instability.

On April 23, the Kurdistan Region launched its first official celebration of the National Prayer Breakfast, an event dedicated to honoring peace and unity among diverse religious and ethnic communities.

The ceremony took place in the capital, Erbil, and was attended by President Masoud Barzani and numerous regional and international dignitaries.

Under the theme “Towards Unity in Faith,” this unprecedented initiative, spearheaded by President Barzani, marked a significant milestone in the Kurdistan Region.

