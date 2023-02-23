Lahur Sheikh Jangi resumes his co-leadership role 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following a recent court ruling in his favor, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the ousted co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) announced he will resume his leadership responsibilities.

“By the court’s decision, all the political rights that I had legitimately gained from the PUK’s fourth party Congress … have been returned to me,” Sheikh Jangi Talabany announced in a video recording and noted he would again act as “a PUK co-president” as of Wednesday.

The party’s leadership is set to respond to Talabany’s remarks on Thursday from Sulaimani.

In case his political comeback is not welcomed by “our friends,” Talabany said, he would work “separately” under the PUK banner.

A court in the Kurdistan Region recently ruled that according to the party's bylaws, Talabany still assumes his position, which had been acquired during the latest congress. The court decision was made following legal challenges Talabany faced by his rivals.