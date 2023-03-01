PM Barzani thanks UK for ‘continued support' to Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a meeting with the United Kingdom’s senior diplomat on Wednesday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended his gratitude for the ongoing support that London has extended to the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement.

PM Barzani received Lord Ahmad, the Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and United Nations, at the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in Erbil, where they discussed the pressing issues in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Briefing the British diplomat on the KRG’s ongoing reform program, PM Barzani extended his appreciation for the UK’s “continued support”, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Also, PM Barzani praised UK’s support for the digitalization efforts that his cabinet has undertaken, including digitizing driving licenses, issuing e-Visa as well as the “My Account” initiative, an e-payment system launched yesterday.

Lord Ahmed acknowledged the “remarkable development and reconstruction efforts” the Kurdistan Region has implemented since his last visit to the Kurdish region in 2018, the press release noted.

Expressing London’s eagerness to strengthen ties with the Region, the diplomat described Kurdistan’s position in the Middle East as “special and crucial,” he added.

The officials agreed that resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the constitution is “in the interest” of all Iraqis.

The ongoing negotiations on the federal budget between the two governments have witnessed “good progress and understanding,” PM Barzani told the British official, adding, this is the first time that the Kurds are included in drafting the federal budget with Baghdad.

PM Barzani hoped that the Iraqi parliament would approve the budget after its completion, to ensure the Kurdistan Region’s financial shares are paid in accordance with the constitution.

They also discussed the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement, the ouster of militia forces, and the normalization of the situation in the town by returning the displaced population.

The agreement was struck in September 2020 between Erbil and Baghdad to hand over the control of Sinjar to the local inhabitants, who suffered genocide at the hands of ISIS extremists in 2014.

The agreement’s implementation has been plagued by hurdles and ongoing militias presence.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the premier presented a portrait of Erbil’s ancient citadel as a gift to the British diplomat.