KDP’s President Barzani, Austin discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations

Barzani and Austin discussed a range of topics including, the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and federal government.
KDP President Masoud Barzani and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday discussed relations between Erbil and Baghdad, March 7, 2023 (Photo: Masoud Barzani/Twitter)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday discussed relations between Erbil and Baghdad relations as well as efforts to reach an agreement.

The Pentagon chief arrived in Erbil on Tuesday following his visit to Baghdad, where he met with the country’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani and his Iraqi counterpart.

Barzani and Austin discussed a range of topics including, the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and federal government as well as “continuous support” to reach agreements “in pursuit of mutual interests,” Barzani wrote in a tweet.

The US official and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a joint press conference in Erbil, where they highlighted bilateral relations as well as the fight against ISIS.

Austin reiterated US support for Peshmerga forces and the Washington-backed reform program. 

Underlining the ongoing threat from ISIS, Austin said the cooperation of Erbil and Baghdad was “essential” to combat the remaining threats of the terror group. 

The Pentagon and Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs last year signed a memorandum of understanding to renew Washington’s support for Kurdish forces’ fight against ISIS.

