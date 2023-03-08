KDP’s President Barzani, Austin discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday discussed relations between Erbil and Baghdad relations as well as efforts to reach an agreement.

Delighted to receive @SecDef today in Erbil. Secretary Austin and I discussed several topics including the relations with the Federal Government and the continuous efforts from both Erbil and Baghdad to reach agreements in pursuit of mutual interests. pic.twitter.com/MQQuf7YROL — Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) March 7, 2023

The Pentagon chief arrived in Erbil on Tuesday following his visit to Baghdad, where he met with the country’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani and his Iraqi counterpart.

Barzani and Austin discussed a range of topics including, the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and federal government as well as “continuous support” to reach agreements “in pursuit of mutual interests,” Barzani wrote in a tweet.

The US official and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a joint press conference in Erbil, where they highlighted bilateral relations as well as the fight against ISIS.

Austin reiterated US support for Peshmerga forces and the Washington-backed reform program.

Underlining the ongoing threat from ISIS, Austin said the cooperation of Erbil and Baghdad was “essential” to combat the remaining threats of the terror group.

The Pentagon and Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs last year signed a memorandum of understanding to renew Washington’s support for Kurdish forces’ fight against ISIS.