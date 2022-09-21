KRG, US sign renewed MoU to continue to support Peshmerga against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On September 21, 2022, US Assistant Secretary of Defense Celeste Wallander and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Shoresh Ismail Abdulla signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to continue to support Peshmerga forces.

“First signed in 2016, this latest MOU reflects the longstanding cooperation between the United States and the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and their shared commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS,” a joint US-KRG statement read.

“Through this memorandum, the United States reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Peshmerga Forces’ contributions to Defeat-ISIS operations as a component of the Iraqi Security Forces,” the statement said.

“The MOU outlines progress achieved on critical institutional reforms and the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs’ commitment to undertake additional reforms to advance the professionalization of its forces.”

Moreover, the US said it stands with the people of Iraq, including the people of the Kurdistan Region, as they build a strong, stable, and sovereign Iraq.

The signing ceremony took place under the auspices of President Nechirvan Barzani, the Commander-in-Chief of Peshmerga Forces and in the presence of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani.

Delighted to meet with Assistant Secretary of Defense Wallander and oversee the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding between US Department of Defense & Ministry of Peshmarga Affairs. We remain grateful for continued US support to KR & Iraq in the fight against terror. pic.twitter.com/7QwgFnJ5Wl — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) September 21, 2022

President Nechirvan Barzani in his speech during the signing ceremony stated that "we, in the Kurdistan Region, and our allies acknowledge the need for a modern, organized, unified, and professional Peshmerga force and (we) are committed to that goal."

Read More: KRG, US to ink MoU on continuing assistance to Peshmerga forces

Earlier today, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a US delegation headed by Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Celeste Wallander in Erbil.

During the meeting Barzani thanked the US support for Peshmerga forces, particularly in the fight against ISIS, the statement added, describing the to-be-signed deal as “important”.

The premier also reiterated the Region’s desire to develop multilateral ties with Washington.