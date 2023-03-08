US forces will remain in Iraq, Secretary Austin tells Kurdish president in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following a meeting with the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated the U.S. commitment to keep US forces in Iraq in support of Iraqi and Kurdish forces.

Barzani received the Pentagon chief in the Kurdish capital following his visit to Baghdad, as part of the senior official’s trip to the Middle East.

The officials discussed a range of topics, including Erbil-Baghdad relations, the security ties between Iraq, Kurdistan Region, and the US, well as the fight against ISIS.

The fight against ISIS

The ongoing fight against the so-called Islamic State and the constant threat from the group were discussed in the meeting between the officials.

Austin hailed the “invaluable contributions” that Peshmerga forces made in the fight against the terror group, whose self-proclaimed caliphate was defeated by Iraqi and Kurdish forces in 2017, with the backing of the US-led international coalition.

Kurdish and Iraqi forces, with US support, “liberated more than 50,000 square kilometers from the nightmare of Daesh,” Austin told reporters at a joint press conference.

“I should underscore that U.S. forces are ready to remain in Iraq—at the invitation of the Government of Iraq—to support the Iraqi-led fight against Daesh,” the defense chief said.

Barzani, in turn, thanked the US for its “continuous support” for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Despite the territorial defeat of the group, it still carries out deadly attacks against civilian and security targets.

The US official said the group still threatens the safety and livelihoods of Iraqis, so cooperation among all sides, including Erbil and Baghdad through “joint brigades,” is “essential.”

Peshmerga reform, Kurdish-American security cooperation

Barzani and Austin also discussed the security cooperation between Erbil and Washington and the coalition-backed reform program of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

Last year, the KRG and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to renew American support for Kurdish forces in the fight against ISIS.

Austin expressed his support for the MoU, which “affirms' US readiness to continue to assist Kurdish forces and the Ministry's reform agenda.

“We reassured him [Austin] that we are keen to reorganize Peshmerga forces and overcome the hurdles,” Barzani said in the presser.

The US official urged the Kurdish leaders to “put aside their divisions” in order to build a “secure and prosperous” Kurdish region.

The Kurdish president confirmed that efforts were ongoing to preserve “Kurdish unity” and resolve the difference among the parties

Erbil-Baghdad relation

Finally, the leaders discussed the current relationship between Erbil and Baghdad and stressed the importance of resolving the differences between the two sides.

“For the country of Iraq to realize its full potential, Erbil and Baghdad must work together for the good of all Iraqis,” Austin said.

Barzani agreed that resolving the outstanding issues between the regional and federal governments would bring “political, economic, and security stability” to the country.