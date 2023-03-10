German Kurdish artist arrested in Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish musician, Ali Baran, was arrested on Wednesday by Turkish police at the Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

Ali Baran, who lives in Germany, was detained by security forces when he traveled to Istanbul to work on his new album.

He was reportedly conditionally released on Thursday with travel restrictions.

Ali Baran’s social media posts were cited as a reason for his arrest.

On Twitter, he thanked people for supporting him, but added that the court investigation and travel ban will continue.

The German government in the past has warned German citizens of a travel warning, especially Kurds, that they risk being arrested for anti-government statements on social media.

A number of German citizens were arrested in Turkey in the past.