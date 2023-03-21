Politics

PM Barzani condemns the killing of four Kurdish civilians in Afrin

Barzani strongly condemns this atrocity and calls on the local authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable and bring them to justice.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Barzani Afrin KRG Syrian Kurds Newroz

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the killing of four Kurds in the Jindiris district of Afrin, according to a statement

PM Barzani extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Media and Information.

Barzani strongly condemns this atrocity and calls on the local authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable and bring them to justice, the statement added.

On Monday, four Kurdish civilians were killed by the Ahrar al-Sharqiya after the group fired on civilians, who were attempting to light the Newroz fire.

Read More: Four Kurds killed in Afrin for lightning Newroz fire

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive