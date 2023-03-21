PM Barzani condemns the killing of four Kurdish civilians in Afrin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the killing of four Kurds in the Jindiris district of Afrin, according to a statement

PM Barzani extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Media and Information.

Barzani strongly condemns this atrocity and calls on the local authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable and bring them to justice, the statement added.

On Monday, four Kurdish civilians were killed by the Ahrar al-Sharqiya after the group fired on civilians, who were attempting to light the Newroz fire.

Read More: Four Kurds killed in Afrin for lightning Newroz fire