PUK ministers return to government is “very necessary,” Kurdistan Region President

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani responded to questions from the press, April 7, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, while attending a funeral for the late veteran peshmerga Sheikhallah Ibrahim, responded to questions from the press. He told Kurdistan 24 that the return of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) ministers to the government was “very necessary.” 

He added that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and I have repeatedly asked the PUK team to return to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers.

“While there are problems, he continued, “they can be resolved through dialogue and within the framework of the Council of Ministers.” 

With regards to parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, he reiterated his “hope that all the political parties would abide by their agreement to hold elections this year,” after full consultations with all the parties. 

Barzani described the recent Erbil-Baghdad oil agreement as a “very important” progress that “serves the interest of all Iraqis.” 

“We have always been ready to find a solution with Baghdad.” Fortunately, this time Baghdad was ready to reach an agreement. He urged the passage of the deal as soon as possible.

