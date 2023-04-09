Security

KRG establishes drug and psychotropic substances fund

According to the Kurdistan Region's anti-narcotics directorate, 200 drug dealers and 500 users have been arrested in the first three months of this year.
Kurdistan Region security forces seized Heroin and tramadol. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has established a Drug and Psychotropic Substances Fund to provide treatments for substance abusers and financial rewards to those who turn in the drugs to local authorities. 

Safeen Muhammed Amin, the head of the High Committee to Combat Drugs, told Kurdistan 24 that the KRG Ministry issued instruction No. 2 in 2023 to create a fund for the development, training, and treatment of drug addiction. 

Amin added that in the near future, treatment centers will be established in Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok. 

According to the Kurdistan Region's anti-narcotics directorate, 200 drug dealers and 500 users have been arrested in the first three months of this year.

Also, more than 27 kilograms of crystal, heroin, hashish, opium, and marijuana, nearly 700 kilograms of Carfentanil, and 2,678 narcotic pills have been seized.

