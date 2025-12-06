Erbil Mayor: ‘All Necessary Measures Have Been Taken to Prevent Flooding’

Erbil Mayor Karzan Hadi says all anti-flooding preparations are complete as heavy rain is forecast, with teams clearing drains and monitoring canals under directives from municipal and provincial officials.

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – Erbil Mayor Dr. Karzan Hadi announced that the city has completed all necessary preparations to prevent flooding as the Kurdistan Region braces for several days of heavy rainfall and shifting weather patterns.

Speaking to Kurdistan24’s Ahmed Abdulsamad on Saturday, Hadi said he convened an extended emergency meeting under the directives of Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awni and Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw. The gathering brought together all district managers, department heads, supervisors, and sector leaders within the Erbil municipal administration.

Hadi stated that the meeting focused on “planning and preparing for water accumulation control and reducing the risks that could lead to floods, and completing everything required to prevent flooding.”

He emphasized that the administration placed strong priority on coordination between municipalities and relevant agencies. “We will keep our teams on high readiness, conduct continuous field monitoring, inspect canals, clear drainage routes, and reopen manholes and water pathways,” he said.

Meteorological forecasts indicate that the Kurdistan Region is expected to experience a prolonged spell of heavy rain this week, raising concerns about flash floods in low-lying and vulnerable districts.

The mayor’s announcement comes as the Kurdistan Regional Government has already launched a sweeping effort to modernize water-runoff infrastructure across the Region to counter seasonal flooding and long-term climate pressures.

As part of these broader efforts, the Erbil provincial administration has begun constructing a large rainwater drainage system along the Kirkuk Road, extending from the Gardarasha residential complex to Qatawiya village. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said the project, implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism, aims to protect at-risk neighborhoods from water damage, improve runoff flow, and strengthen the capital’s resilience to increasingly unpredictable rainfall.

Local engineers view the project as a crucial component of Erbil’s long-term urban sustainability, noting that the city’s existing networks have come under growing strain in recent years.

With heavy rain imminent, Hadi affirmed that Erbil’s municipal teams will remain in the field until weather conditions stabilize and that all emergency mechanisms are now active to safeguard the capital’s residents.