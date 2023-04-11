Crossing 20 countries, adventurous biker passes through Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following nearly a year-long journey through more than a dozen countries, a British-Italian adventurer arrived in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region for a shortstop before embarking on his world trip on his tall bike.

Alex Sidney left England a year ago in order to make history by cycling around the world on a 124 kg tall bike, which he describes as a “freaky contraption”.

No one has ever traveled around the world on a tall bike, he said.

Cycling through 17 countries, he arrived in Cyprus earlier this year before reaching the Kurdistan Region on Sunday.

He decided to make the journey by the unique bike because it could carry much more than a regular bicycle, be visible to drivers, and raise awareness about cycling, Sidney told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday in Erbil.

The bike is 5ft 11in (180cm) tall and can carry up to 200 kg.

Another aim of the long journey is for the “fun of it”, said the 20-year-old biker.

Sidney is also traveling with his one-year-old dog, whom he adopted in Serbia as a puppy. Her name is Nova.

His next stop is Iran, and then onto Asia. He has traveled more than 11,000 kilometers so far.

Accompanied by a number of Kurdish cyclists, he is planning to visit the capital’s historic sites, including Erbil’s Citadel.

A growing number of international cyclists have traveled through the Kurdistan Region. But what sets Sidney’s tour apart from other adventures is his quest to travel around the world by his tall bike.