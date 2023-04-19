Politics

PHOTOS: PM Barzani visits Erbil’s renowned tea house

While having tea, Barzani was approached by many asking to take selfies and photos with him. 
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) poses for a photo with a citizen in at Machko tea house in Erbil, April 19, 2023. (Photo: KRG)

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister on Tuesday night visited Machko, one of the old tea houses in the capital’s bazaar, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr.

Accompanied by Erbil Governor Omer Khoshnaw, Barzani visited the 83-year-old tea house, which is frequented by many, particularly during the holy fasting month of Ramadan. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) visits Machko tea house in Erbil, April 19, 2023. (Photo: KRG)


 




Barzani toured around the historical café, where he briefly chatted with some of its customers and shopkeepers.

“We will do whatever we can to make sure people can enjoy their time in a safe and secure atmosphere,” PM Barzani told Kurdistan 24, adding he was very “pleased” with the visit.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) speaking with a citizen at Machko tea house in Erbil, April 19, 2023. (Photo: KRG)


Previously, on Sunday, the premier hosted an iftar banquet for thousands of shopkeepers, craftsmen, and businesspeople in Erbil. 



