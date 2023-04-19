PHOTOS: PM Barzani visits Erbil’s renowned tea house

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister on Tuesday night visited Machko, one of the old tea houses in the capital’s bazaar, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr.

Accompanied by Erbil Governor Omer Khoshnaw, Barzani visited the 83-year-old tea house, which is frequented by many, particularly during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

While having tea, Barzani was approached by many asking to take selfies and photos with him.

Barzani toured around the historical café, where he briefly chatted with some of its customers and shopkeepers.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the Erbil bazaar.

📹Kurdistan 24 pic.twitter.com/RKpmyJswFq — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) April 18, 2023

“We will do whatever we can to make sure people can enjoy their time in a safe and secure atmosphere,” PM Barzani told Kurdistan 24, adding he was very “pleased” with the visit.

Previously, on Sunday, the premier hosted an iftar banquet for thousands of shopkeepers, craftsmen, and businesspeople in Erbil.